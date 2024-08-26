All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Paris court extends detention of Telegram app founder Durov

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 August 2024, 01:38
Paris court extends detention of Telegram app founder Durov
Pavel Durov. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Paris court has extended the detention of Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov, and he will spend another 48 hours in custody. 

Source: AFP

Details: Therefore, the period of detention was extended to 96 hours. During the remaining time, Durov is expected to be charged or released.

Advertisement:

At the same time, in a number of cases involving the investigation of particularly serious crimes, the detention period may be extended for up to 144 hours in France. 

In addition, the police have the right to detain Durov for up to an additional 20 hours if he needs to be brought to court.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Pavel Durov was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport in the Paris suburbs.
  • Investigators believe that Durov's lack of cooperation with law enforcement agencies, as well as the tools offered by Telegram, make him an accessory to drug trafficking, paedophile crimes and fraud.
  • In France, Durov is accused of failing to take action against the criminal use of Telegram messaging by his followers, failing to moderate the service and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: