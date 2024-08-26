Paris court extends detention of Telegram app founder Durov

A Paris court has extended the detention of Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov, and he will spend another 48 hours in custody.

Source: AFP

Details: Therefore, the period of detention was extended to 96 hours. During the remaining time, Durov is expected to be charged or released.

At the same time, in a number of cases involving the investigation of particularly serious crimes, the detention period may be extended for up to 144 hours in France.

In addition, the police have the right to detain Durov for up to an additional 20 hours if he needs to be brought to court.

Background:

Pavel Durov was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport in the Paris suburbs.

Investigators believe that Durov's lack of cooperation with law enforcement agencies, as well as the tools offered by Telegram, make him an accessory to drug trafficking, paedophile crimes and fraud.

In France, Durov is accused of failing to take action against the criminal use of Telegram messaging by his followers, failing to moderate the service and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

