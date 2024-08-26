Russia attacks energy facilities in Lviv Oblast

Russia has attacked energy facilities in Lviv Oblast, causing power outages.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kozytskyi: "The enemy has attacked energy facilities in Lviv Oblast."

The attacks caused partial power outages in Lviv and the oblast.

Details of the aftermath of the attack have not been provided.

Background:

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company, has ordered that emergency rolling blackouts be introduced.

In some parts of Kyiv, there have been power outages, and the city authorities say this is due to the situation in the national power grid.

