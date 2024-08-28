All Sections
Russians try to encircle Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 00:14
Russians try to encircle Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
The line of contact in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russians have intensified their operations on two fronts in Donetsk Oblast lately: west of Pavlivka and near Vodiane. This is presumably an attempt to encircle Vuhledar.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: OSINT researchers have noted that the number of failed attempts by the Russians to carry out frontal assaults near Vuhledar is measured in hundreds of times.

The Russians have had partial success in advancing around Vuhledar.

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
