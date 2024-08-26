Zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Donetsk Oblast

Due to the deteriorating security situation in Donetsk Oblast, the zone of mandatory evacuation of children and their parents or guardians has been expanded.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations decided to start the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, guardians or other legal representatives from the following settlements:

Advertisement:

Kostiantynivka hromada: Kostiantynivka, Izhevka, Bezimiane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Viroliubivka, Dyliivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Popasne, Predtechyne, Stupochky, Stinky, Fedorivka, and Chervone;

Selydove hromada: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriivka.

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "I emphasise once again that the only right choice for civilians is evacuation! Evacuation saves lives!"

Background: Earlier, Filashkin said that from 20 August, the mandatory evacuation of children and families with children would begin in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.



Support UP or become our patron!