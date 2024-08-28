EU ministers to meet in Brussels: Russo-Ukrainian war on their agenda

Photo: website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

EU ministers will convene in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for informal meetings, beginning with foreign ministers and followed by defence ministers.

Source: press service for the European External Action Service; European Pravda

Details: An informal meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held on 29 August to discuss the current situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will personally attend the meeting.

The EU ministers and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will then discuss bilateral relations between the EU and Ankara and issues of common interest.

Discussions on the conflict in the Middle East and the political crisis in Venezuela are scheduled for the afternoon.

An informal meeting of defence ministers is scheduled for 30 August, during which representatives from Ukraine's Defence Ministry will provide an update on the situation at the front. The communiqué does not specify who will represent Ukraine or whether they will attend in person.

During this phase, participants will discuss various topics, including the status of Western military aid, the EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, and progress in using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to fund military assistance for Ukraine.

Afterwards, European ministers will discuss the common security and defence policy and the situation in the Middle East.

They will also discuss how to increase the defence preparedness of member states and their ability to address the most urgent capability gaps.

Background: A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place on 28 August due to Russia's large-scale aerial attacks on Monday and Tuesday night.

