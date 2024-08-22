​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros

In June, the trade turnover between Russia and the European Union (EU) totalled €4.9 billion, which is down by 10%. This is the lowest figure since September 1999, when it was 4.6 billion euros.

Source: Russian newspaper Kommersant with reference to Eurostat data

Details: According to the statistics service, in June, the supply of Russian goods to the EU decreased by 14% compared to May and amounted to 2.5 billion euros. This is the lowest figure since February 1999.

The bulk of Russian exports to the EU were gas (€1.1 billion), oil and oil products (€333 million), and iron and steel (€164 million).

At the same time, June supplies of European products to Russia decreased by 5% month-on-month, to EUR 2.4 billion. The key categories of European exports to Russia were pharmaceuticals (€634 million), equipment (€262 million), and optical instruments (€203 million).

Eurostat reports that Russia's largest drop in trade in June was with Portugal, down by more than fourfold. It also fell by about half with Czechia and Ireland.

At the same time, the trade turnover with some countries increased in June. For example, Russia's trade with Bulgaria and Romania grew by 15%.

