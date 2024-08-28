Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Poland and Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay visits to Poland and Belgium on Wednesday and Thursday.

Source: Press service for the Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 28 August, Kuleba will arrive in Poland and hold bilateral talks with Radosław Sikorski, his Polish counterpart. They will participate in the Campus – the Future of Poland forum in Olsztyn, a city in the north of the country.

Afterwards, Kuleba will travel to Brussels to take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Quote: "The key topics of discussion will be strengthening military support for Ukraine by the EU and its member states, enhancing air defence capabilities, advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and attracting the widest possible global support for the peace formula on the way to the second Peace Summit," the Foreign Ministry said.

Background:

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will also take place on 28 August due to Russia's large-scale airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday night.

On Monday, Poland reported a violation of its borders by an "airborne object", allegedly a Shahed, which eventually either crashed or flew back into Ukrainian airspace.

Following the large-scale Russian attack, Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, once again called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike Russian military targets.

