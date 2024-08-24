All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister and his Latvian counterpart discuss Drone Coalition strengthening

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 August 2024, 06:40
Umierov and Sprūds. Screenshot

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has reported that he discussed strengthening the Drone Coalition with his Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "Had a productive meeting with the Latvian delegation headed by Defence Minister Andris Sprūds."

"We discussed ways to further strengthen our powerful partnership.

A particular focus was on strengthening the Drone Coalition, where Latvia plays one of the leading roles. 

Within this international coalition, the process of transferring Latvian-made drones to the defence forces continues. In total, Latvia will transfer several thousand drones to Ukraine to repel large-scale Russian aggression.

We discussed the next steps to strengthen the Coalition, which has already united almost twenty countries."

Details: Umierov noted that Latvia will provide Ukraine with military support worth about €112 million this year and will continue to provide defence assistance at the level of 0.25% of its GDP annually.

Background

