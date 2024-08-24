Ukraine's Defence Minister and his Latvian counterpart discuss Drone Coalition strengthening

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has reported that he discussed strengthening the Drone Coalition with his Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "Had a productive meeting with the Latvian delegation headed by Defence Minister Andris Sprūds."

Advertisement:

"We discussed ways to further strengthen our powerful partnership.

A particular focus was on strengthening the Drone Coalition, where Latvia plays one of the leading roles.

Within this international coalition, the process of transferring Latvian-made drones to the defence forces continues. In total, Latvia will transfer several thousand drones to Ukraine to repel large-scale Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

We discussed the next steps to strengthen the Coalition, which has already united almost twenty countries."

Details: Umierov noted that Latvia will provide Ukraine with military support worth about €112 million this year and will continue to provide defence assistance at the level of 0.25% of its GDP annually.

Background:

Earlier, Sprūds announced the transfer of about 500 Latvian-made drones to Ukraine.

Prior to that, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Latvia would work with Ukraine to increase the production of drones as part of the drone coalition.

Support UP or become our patron!