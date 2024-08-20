All Sections
US Secretary of Defense and Ukraine's Defence Minister speak twice in a week

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 20 August 2024, 17:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had a telephone conversation on Monday, their second one in less than a week.

Source: press release by the US Department of Defense, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov spoke on Monday, 19 August. Their last phone conversation took place on 14 August.

The Pentagon’s press release states that the Ukrainian and US defence officials discussed "battlefield dynamics, Ukraine's ongoing operations, and Ukrainian reconstitution and training efforts".

"Minister [Umierov] provided an update on the impact of Russia’s continued attacks in Ukraine. Secretary Austin and Minister [Umierov] also discussed the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to continue to support Ukraine's urgent military requirements," according to the press release.

Background:

  • In his first comment regarding Ukraine's offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 14 August, US President Joe Biden said that this attack presents Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a "real dilemma".

