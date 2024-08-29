All Sections
Czech President on using F-16 jets to strike targets in Russia: Ukraine is the one to decide

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 August 2024, 20:12
Czech President on using F-16 jets to strike targets in Russia: Ukraine is the one to decide
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

When asked by French journalists about Ukraine’s potential use of Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in Russia, Czech President Petr Pavel has said that Ukraine is the one to decide how to use the weapons it has been given, including the F-16 fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda, citing Novinky, a Czech media outlet

Quote from Pavel: "If, in accordance with UN Charter Art. 51, we want to help Ukraine fend off the aggression and we are helping it with material supplies rather than direct involvement in combat, then it’s up to Ukraine how to use these weapon supplies."

Details: According to Pavel, Ukraine’s strikes against targets in Russia are completely legitimate.

"If it wasn’t for Russia unleashing aggression and the fact that it has been striking targets in Ukraine for a long time now, Ukraine would not have to hit a single target in Russia," he stressed.

"President Putin is the one who holds trump in this case. He can put an end to this war overnight," Pavel said.

Background:

  • Ukraine has received or will receive F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway.
  • Earlier on 29 August, General Onno Eichelsheim of the Royal Dutch Air Force stated that Ukraine could use the F-16 fighter jets provided by his country to strike targets in Russia.
  • On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine and showcased them at a secret airfield.
  • On 1 August, Western media reported that six fighter jets had arrived from the Netherlands, with several more expected from Denmark in the near future.

