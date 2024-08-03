All Sections
1 person killed and 12 injured in Kharkiv Oblast over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 10:06
A damaged bus. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russians wounded 12 civilians and killed one woman in Kharkiv Oblast on Friday, 2 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia attacked the oblast four times on Saturday, and fortunately, there were no casualties.

At 20:20, the Russians attacked the village of Vyshnivka in the Kupiansk district. Men, 41 and 44, were injured as they came across a landmine.

A man, 49, was injured on Friday in the village of Kamianka, Izium district, as a result of an explosive device blowing up.  

A Russian rocket hit the ground near the entrance in the town of Kupiansk. A five-storey residential building was damaged, a woman, 66, and a man, 52, were injured, and a woman, 55, was killed.

Also, a tractor was on fire and a bus was damaged in Kharkiv district, and seven civilian men were injured

