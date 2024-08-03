Air defence and aircraft destroyed at airbase in Russia's Rostov Oblast – source
Ukrainian drones have destroyed air defence and aircraft in addition to a warehouse containing guided aerial bombs, the General Staff has reported.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine
Details: The Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast housed air defence, aircraft, and warehouses containing electronic warfare devices, the source said.
The special operation was carried out jointly with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the defence forces.
Quote: "The Ukrainian drones did a great job hitting the aviation ammunition depot. The detonation was on such a scale that the locals did not have enough swear words to describe their impressions of the scale of the explosions and the blossoming 'cotton'. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.]
The local Russian authorities are trying to cover up the attack on the military facility and saying that only some storage facilities are on fire."
More details: The source stated that in addition to the airbase, the drones also hit an oil depot in the city of Gubkinsky in Belgorod Oblast.
Background:
- The defence forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in Russiaʼs Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots, the General Staff reported.
- In the operation, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used UAVs to hit a fuel and lubricant storage point at the Atlas plant belonging to the Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves in Rostov Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!