Air defence and aircraft destroyed at airbase in Russia's Rostov Oblast – source

Ukrainian drones have destroyed air defence and aircraft in addition to a warehouse containing guided aerial bombs, the General Staff has reported.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast housed air defence, aircraft, and warehouses containing electronic warfare devices, the source said.

Advertisement:

The special operation was carried out jointly with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the defence forces.

Quote: "The Ukrainian drones did a great job hitting the aviation ammunition depot. The detonation was on such a scale that the locals did not have enough swear words to describe their impressions of the scale of the explosions and the blossoming 'cotton'. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.]

The local Russian authorities are trying to cover up the attack on the military facility and saying that only some storage facilities are on fire."

Advertisement:

More details: The source stated that in addition to the airbase, the drones also hit an oil depot in the city of Gubkinsky in Belgorod Oblast.

Background:

The defence forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in Russiaʼs Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots, the General Staff reported.

In the operation, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used UAVs to hit a fuel and lubricant storage point at the Atlas plant belonging to the Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves in Rostov Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!