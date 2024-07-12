UK intelligence comments on record average daily losses in Russia

Russian forces’ average daily losses in killed and wounded in May and June 2024 have risen to the highest level in the entire period of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 12 July

Details: UK intelligence noted that Russia lost 1,262 people killed and wounded in May daily and 1,163 more in June, which is its highest average daily loss rate for the entire duration of the war.

In total, over the past two months, intelligence reports that Russia has probably lost more than 70,000 servicemen in killed and wounded.

UK Defence Intelligence stressed that the increase in losses reflects Russia's opening of a new front in Kharkiv Oblast while maintaining the same pace of offensive operations along the rest of the line of contact.

"Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia’s ability to exploit any tactical successes, despite attempting to stretch the frontline further," they said.

The UK Ministry of Defence also suggested that the average number of Russian casualties is likely to continue to exceed 1,000 per day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to capture Ukrainian positions with large-scale offensives.

Background:

UK intelligence reported that over the past year, the frequency and effectiveness of Ukraine's strikes against Russia's Black Sea Fleet had increased significantly.

Earlier, it analysed how the state of education in Russia was affected by the Kremlin's decision to take control of universities.

Prior to that, the UK Ministry of Defence noted that Russia was stepping up its blocking of VPN services and seeking to shut down Internet telephony to restrict citizens' access to truthful information and increase surveillance.

