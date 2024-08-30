All Sections
IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant next week, his 5th trip there over past 2 years

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 30 August 2024, 15:45
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Stock photo: Getty Images

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will arrive in Ukraine next week and plans to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: a press release from the IAEA

Details: "IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will next week travel to Ukraine to hold high-level talks and assess developments at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where nuclear safety and security remains precarious," the Agency said.

Advertisement:

It is noted that this will mark Grossi's fifth visit across the contact line to ZNPP.

Background:

  • Four power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were temporarily disconnected from the grid during the Russian missile and drone attack on 26 August.
  • Rafael Grossi stated that a "threat of nuclear incident" emerged in Kursk Oblast, and the fighting near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) causes concern.

Advertisement:

