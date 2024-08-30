IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant next week, his 5th trip there over past 2 years

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will arrive in Ukraine next week and plans to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: a press release from the IAEA

Details: "IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will next week travel to Ukraine to hold high-level talks and assess developments at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where nuclear safety and security remains precarious," the Agency said.

It is noted that this will mark Grossi's fifth visit across the contact line to ZNPP.

Background:

Four power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were temporarily disconnected from the grid during the Russian missile and drone attack on 26 August.

Rafael Grossi stated that a "threat of nuclear incident" emerged in Kursk Oblast, and the fighting near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) causes concern.

