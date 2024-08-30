CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, may soon be dismissed from his position.

Source: sources in Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) and one of the energy companies told Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: A source noted that the energy sector was one of the topics discussed at today's meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

"They discussed ways to deal with the aftermath of the latest Russian attack and the construction of protective structures. Kudrytskyi is blamed for the improper implementation of previous decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and poor protection of facilities belonging to Ukrenergo," he says.

Under Ukrainian legislation, Kudrytskyi can be dismissed by a majority vote from the company's Supervisory Board, which currently has six members.

Background:

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been the CEO of Ukrenergo since 2020.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court recently ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to initiate a pre-trial investigation into Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi for allegedly receiving an undue benefit.

