All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four families with children, including a baby, brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Alyona PavliykFriday, 30 August 2024, 18:54
Four families with children, including a baby, brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Four families with children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Four more families with children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russians threatened the families with property confiscation and the removal of parental rights.

Advertisement:

The evacuated families have six children, two boys and four girls, aged 2 months to 16 years.

"The adults and children had to go through the horrors of Russian occupation. They were afraid to go outside, could not find a job without Russian citizenship, received threats of property confiscation and deprivation of parental rights, had no choice in schools and were subjected to unreasonable searches of their homes," said Prokudin.

The office of Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, was in charge of the efforts to bring back the families.

Advertisement:

The families are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

Background

  • Eight children who had been held in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia were brought back to Ukraine.
  • Among them is a 16-year-old girl from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast in Ukraine’s west. In 2021, she moved to live with her father in Russia. However, he died in a car accident.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonchildren
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kherson
Russians attack Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring 2 civilians
Russia attacks Kherson with UAVs, injuring two people
Russians attack ambulance on its way to wounded man in Kherson: three medics injured
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: