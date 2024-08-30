Four families with children, including a baby, brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Four families with children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Four more families with children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russians threatened the families with property confiscation and the removal of parental rights.

The evacuated families have six children, two boys and four girls, aged 2 months to 16 years.

"The adults and children had to go through the horrors of Russian occupation. They were afraid to go outside, could not find a job without Russian citizenship, received threats of property confiscation and deprivation of parental rights, had no choice in schools and were subjected to unreasonable searches of their homes," said Prokudin.

The office of Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, was in charge of the efforts to bring back the families.

The families are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

Background:

Eight children who had been held in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia were brought back to Ukraine.

Among them is a 16-year-old girl from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast in Ukraine’s west. In 2021, she moved to live with her father in Russia. However, he died in a car accident.

