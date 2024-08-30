Russians attack Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring 2 civilians

The Russians struck the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson on 29-30 August at night, injuring a woman, 69, and a man, 41.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "At about 01:00 Russian troops attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 69-year-old woman, who was in a building, was injured due to an enemy attack. She sustained a blast injury and concussion."

Advertisement:

Details: Later it was reported that a 41-year-old man had also been injured in the attack. He was hospitalised with a blast injury and concussion.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reports that three residential buildings caught fire in Kherson and its suburbs after being struck by Russian munitions. The Russians dropped an explosive from a UAV in the village of Novovorontsovka, where a car caught fire. Firefighters also put out three dead wood fires over a total area of 1.8 hectares.

Support UP or become our patron!