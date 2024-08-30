All Sections
OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 30 August 2024, 23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A Russian strike on Kharkiv has killed seven people and injured 77, including 18 children, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has reported.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to seven, including one child aged about 15. Seventy-seven people, including 18 children, have been injured. Information on fatalities and casualties is being established."

Details: Workers from the emergency services are extinguishing the fire, clearing away the rubble, and carrying out search and rescue operations.

Background: On 30 August, Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs.

