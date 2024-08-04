All Sections
Russians damage railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast: trains delayed

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 09:31
Russians damage railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast: trains delayed
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a railway station. Stock photo: Ukrainian Railways

Railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast was damaged in a Russian attack on the night of 3-4 August, causing a number of Kharkiv-bound trains to change their routes and run with significant delays.

Source: Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), the national railway operator

Details: The company reported that the tracks, contact network, poles, etc, had been damaged.

Repairs have been performed, some trains are now operating with backup locomotives, and the power supply has been nearly fully restored.

No casualties occurred.

Railways officials recommend checking train schedules on the Ukrainian Railways website.

Subjects: Poltava OblastrailwaysUkrainian Railwaysattack
