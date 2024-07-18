Russian drones damage house in Poltava Oblast

Russian forces targeted Poltava Oblast with drones on the night of 17-18 July, damaging a residential building.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with a UAV last night. A civilian house and a garden have been damaged in Kremenchuk district. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Details: The official thanked Ukrainian defenders for protecting Poltava Oblast and urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Background: Earlier, Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that units from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed two missiles and five Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July.

