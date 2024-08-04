Significant delays for some Ukrainian Railways train trips due to Russian attack overnight
Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), the national railway operator, is continuing to repair the damage inflicted by the overnight Russian attack. Approximately 11 trains have been delayed as a result.
Source: press service of the Ukrainian Railways
Details: There have been significant delays for some trains following the Russian attack on the railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast overnight.
Ukrainian Railways notes that their online service provides full compensation for the cost of tickets. Passengers can also track changes in delay times online.
Background: On the night of 3-4 August, railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast was damaged in a Russian attack, causing a number of Kharkiv-bound trains to change their routes and run with significant delays.
