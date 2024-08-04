Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secures at least silver at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Cuban Arlen López by judge’s decision in the semi-finals of the boxing tournament in the 80 kg and below weight group at the 2024 Olympics.

Details: In the first round, Khyzhniak threw more punches, but López responded with more power. Four judges voted that López won the round.

Khyzhniak took the second round; he was actively advancing, and López responded with hooks and roundhouses. Khyzhniak landed more punches, and three out of the five judges awarded the victory in the round to him.

López took no chances and kept a tight block in the third round. Khyzhniak still landed more punches and took the last 3-minute round, with all five judges awarding the victory in this round to Khyzhniak.

With this victory, Khyzhniak, who is 29 and a native of the Ukrainian city of Poltava, guaranteed himself a place in the finals – and at least a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. In the finals, Khyzhniak will face Nubrek Oralbay from Kazakhstan. The bout will take place on 7 August.

Background

Khyzhniak won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 75 kg and under weight group. In the final, he lost to Brazilian Hebert Conceição after a knockout in the third round.

López is a two-time Olympic champion. He won in the 75 kg and under weight group in Rio in 2016 and in the 81 kg and under group in Tokyo in 2021.

Khyzhniak defeated Pylyp Akilov, who used to represent Ukraine but now represents Hungary, in the round of 16, and in the quarter-finals Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira.

Khyzhniak is the only Ukrainian boxer to reach the finals of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

