All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secures at least silver at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 August 2024, 18:55
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secures at least silver at 2024 Olympics
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Cuban Arlen López by judge’s decision in the semi-finals of the boxing tournament in the 80 kg and below weight group at the 2024 Olympics.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the first round, Khyzhniak threw more punches, but López responded with more power. Four judges voted that López won the round.

Advertisement:

Khyzhniak took the second round; he was actively advancing, and López responded with hooks and roundhouses. Khyzhniak landed more punches, and three out of the five judges awarded the victory in the round to him.

López took no chances and kept a tight block in the third round. Khyzhniak still landed more punches and took the last 3-minute round, with all five judges awarding the victory in this round to Khyzhniak.

With this victory, Khyzhniak, who is 29 and a native of the Ukrainian city of Poltava, guaranteed himself a place in the finals – and at least a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. In the finals, Khyzhniak will face Nubrek Oralbay from Kazakhstan. The bout will take place on 7 August.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Khyzhniak won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 75 kg and under weight group. In the final, he lost to Brazilian Hebert Conceição after a knockout in the third round.
  • López is a two-time Olympic champion. He won in the 75 kg and under weight group in Rio in 2016 and in the 81 kg and under group in Tokyo in 2021.
  • Khyzhniak defeated Pylyp Akilov, who used to represent Ukraine but now represents Hungary, in the round of 16, and in the quarter-finals Khyzhniak defeated Brazilian Wanderley Pereira.
  • Khyzhniak is the only Ukrainian boxer to reach the finals of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sportUkraineFrance
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
sport
Ukrainian rower Us qualified for quarter final of kayak cross at 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian athlete Korostylov advances to Olympic pistol shooting final
Ukraine wins its first gold medal at Paris Olympics
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: