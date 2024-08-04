All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Korostylov advances to Olympic pistol shooting final

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 August 2024, 16:52
Ukrainian athlete Korostylov advances to Olympic pistol shooting final
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Pavlo Korostylov has advanced to the 2024 Olympic Games final in 25-metre rapid fire pistol.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: According to the results of the first two stages of the qualifications, he finished third and moved into the top six. Pavlo finished ninth in the first round of accuracy selection, with 293 points. The Ukrainian gained one point in the second part of the speed competition, finishing with 294. His countryman, Maksym Horodynets, was unable to advance, finishing eighth on the list after scoring 289 and 295 points in the two stages. Only two points separated him from the final.

The final for this discipline will take place on 5 August at 10:30 Kyiv time. This is Ukraine's last final at shooting in the 2024 Olympics.

Previously, Viktor Bankin and Pavlo Korostylov were unable to qualify for the 2024 Olympics final in the 10-metre air pistol.

