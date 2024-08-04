Ukrainian canoeist Us qualifies for kayak cross quarter final at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian canoeist Viktoriia Us has qualified for the kayak cross quarter-final at the 2024 Olympics.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Us came second in the qualifying race, and before that she also came second in the qualifying for the round of 16.

Advertisement:

The quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympics in kayak cross will be held tomorrow, on 5 August, starting at 16:30 Kyiv time. Us will race against Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin, Brazil’s Ana Sátila and France’s Angèle Hug.

Background: This year, Us lost her chance to win an Olympic medal in the canoe slalom, and before that lost before the final in kayak slalom. The 2024 Olympics are the third Olympics Us has participated in. In 2016 she got to the semi-final in kayak single, and ended up in the top 8 at kayak and canoe in Tokyo in 2021.

Support UP or become our patron!