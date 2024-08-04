All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian canoeist Us qualifies for kayak cross quarter final at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 August 2024, 18:39
Ukrainian canoeist Us qualifies for kayak cross quarter final at 2024 Olympics
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian canoeist Viktoriia Us has qualified for the kayak cross quarter-final at the 2024 Olympics.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Us came second in the qualifying race, and before that she also came second in the qualifying for the round of 16.

Advertisement:

The quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympics in kayak cross will be held tomorrow, on 5 August, starting at 16:30 Kyiv time. Us will race against Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin, Brazil’s Ana Sátila and France’s Angèle Hug.

Background: This year, Us lost her chance to win an Olympic medal in the canoe slalom, and before that lost before the final in kayak slalom. The 2024 Olympics are the third Olympics Us has participated in. In 2016 she got to the semi-final in kayak single, and ended up in the top 8 at kayak and canoe in Tokyo in 2021.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraineFrance
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
sport
Ukrainian sprint canoeists Luzan and Rybachok qualify for canoe double semi-finals at 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian athlete and 2024 Olympic champion in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh aims to break her world record
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: