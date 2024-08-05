All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Mortality in Ukraine in 2024 is three times higher than birth rate

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 10:51
Mortality in Ukraine in 2024 is three times higher than birth rate
Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 87,655 children were born in Ukraine in the first half of 2024, which is 9% down from the same period last year. At the same time, 250,972 deaths were recorded during this period.

Source: Opendatabot, a Ukrainian open data platform 

Details: Currently, there are three deaths for every newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, this figure was two deaths per child.

Advertisement:

The highest number of newborns and deaths was registered in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the city of Kyiv.

For comparison, 132,595 children were born in Ukraine in the first half of 2021. This figure has now decreased by 1.5 times.

Since the beginning of 2024, Kyiv has registered the highest number of newborns (9,695), followed by Lviv Oblast (7,923) and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (6,962).

Advertisement:

The lowest number of babies was born in the frontline oblasts: 221 in Kherson Oblast and 702 in Donetsk Oblast. No babies were registered during this period in Luhansk Oblast.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (26,374), Kharkiv Oblast (17,999) and the city of Kyiv (17,449). The lowest number of deaths was recorded in the frontline regions: 2,334 in Kherson Oblast, 5,753 in Donetsk Oblast and 5,422 in Chernivtsi Oblast.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the birth rate in Ukraine has been declining by about 7% annually since 2013.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: children
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
children
Over 700 children forcibly evacuated by Ukrainian authorities in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine liberates 23 more children from Russian occupation
Russia forcibly holding children from Luhansk Oblast in military camp near training ground in Novosibirsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: