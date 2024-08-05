Mortality in Ukraine in 2024 is three times higher than birth rate

A total of 87,655 children were born in Ukraine in the first half of 2024, which is 9% down from the same period last year. At the same time, 250,972 deaths were recorded during this period.

Source: Opendatabot, a Ukrainian open data platform

Details: Currently, there are three deaths for every newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, this figure was two deaths per child.

The highest number of newborns and deaths was registered in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the city of Kyiv.

For comparison, 132,595 children were born in Ukraine in the first half of 2021. This figure has now decreased by 1.5 times.

Since the beginning of 2024, Kyiv has registered the highest number of newborns (9,695), followed by Lviv Oblast (7,923) and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (6,962).

The lowest number of babies was born in the frontline oblasts: 221 in Kherson Oblast and 702 in Donetsk Oblast. No babies were registered during this period in Luhansk Oblast.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (26,374), Kharkiv Oblast (17,999) and the city of Kyiv (17,449). The lowest number of deaths was recorded in the frontline regions: 2,334 in Kherson Oblast, 5,753 in Donetsk Oblast and 5,422 in Chernivtsi Oblast.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the birth rate in Ukraine has been declining by about 7% annually since 2013.

