The Russians took children from the occupied settlement of Bilovodsk in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast to a military camp in Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia. The schoolchildren, aged 11 to 17, are being coerced into military training in the tent city, which the Russians call the Young Army Camp.

Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration

Details: It is noted that the schoolchildren are being held in a "military-patriotic camp". The Russians call it "patronage assistance" to the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)" terrorist organisation. The children are receiving training in tactics, firearms, and drills. Their parents are unaware of their situation.

The camp is located next to a training ground where drills are held as part of the federal project Faces of Friendship.

Under the programme, the children are expected to have informal meetings with those who fought against Ukraine. The children will also be forced to pass the Ready for Labour and Defence standards (developed in the USSR to assess physical fitness).

Background: Since 2014, 20% of Ukrainian children have been living in occupied territories or have been displaced to the Russian Federation or occupied territories.

