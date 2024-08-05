Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has labelled a decision by the transitional government of Mali to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine as "short-sighted and hasty" and has promised a political and diplomatic response.

Source: official statement by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on its website

Details: Mali's transitional government recently announced that it is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv's alleged support for Tuareg rebels who recently crushed a convoy of Malian troops and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The decision of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine is short-sighted and hasty... Ukraine unconditionally adheres to international law and the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, and strongly rejects the accusations of the Transitional Government of Mali of alleged ‘support of international terrorism by Ukraine’."

Details: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed regret that "the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali has chosen to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without thoroughly investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident in northern Mali or providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement".

The Foreign Ministry reminded Mali's transitional government that Ukraine strongly supports the right of African nations, including the Republic of Mali, to independence and decolonisation. In contrast, Russia is destroying the international security architecture and violating the goals and principles of the UN Charter, which guarantees African countries the right to a free future.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, the ministry says, Ukraine is known in Africa as a vital contributor to regional security. Ukraine's peacekeeping contingent has made a significant contribution to a number of peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, including as part of the UN Mission in Mali from 2019 to 2022.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kremlin-controlled military forces, including Wagner Group mercenaries, employ terrorist tactics and are directly involved in numerous war crimes, civilian killings, and mistreatment of prisoners of war in both Ukraine and Africa. However, the transitional government of Mali is disregarding these facts.

Quote: "Ukraine reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali."

Background: Mali's transitional government has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine over Kyiv's alleged involvement in an attack on Wagner Group mercenaries on Malian soil.

Background:

Malian troops and their Russian allies have suffered losses at the hands of the Tuareg rebels. They posted photos and videos of a defeated Wagner Group convoy following a clash that took place in the town of Tinzaouatene near Mali's border with Algeria on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 July. At least 20 Wagner fighters were killed, and the rest were captured.

Afterwards, Andrii Yusov, the spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said that "the rebels received necessary information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals", adding that DIU "won’t discuss the details at the moment, but there will be more to come".

Support UP or become our patron!