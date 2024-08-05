All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 5 August 2024, 17:31
Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations short-sighted
Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has labelled a decision by the transitional government of Mali to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine as "short-sighted and hasty" and has promised a political and diplomatic response.

Source: official statement by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on its website

Details: Mali's transitional government recently announced that it is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv's alleged support for Tuareg rebels who recently crushed a convoy of Malian troops and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The decision of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine is short-sighted and hasty... Ukraine unconditionally adheres to international law and the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, and strongly rejects the accusations of the Transitional Government of Mali of alleged ‘support of international terrorism by Ukraine’."

Details: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed regret that "the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali has chosen to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without thoroughly investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident in northern Mali or providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement".

The Foreign Ministry reminded Mali's transitional government that Ukraine strongly supports the right of African nations, including the Republic of Mali, to independence and decolonisation. In contrast, Russia is destroying the international security architecture and violating the goals and principles of the UN Charter, which guarantees African countries the right to a free future.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, the ministry says, Ukraine is known in Africa as a vital contributor to regional security. Ukraine's peacekeeping contingent has made a significant contribution to a number of peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, including as part of the UN Mission in Mali from 2019 to 2022.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kremlin-controlled military forces, including Wagner Group mercenaries, employ terrorist tactics and are directly involved in numerous war crimes, civilian killings, and mistreatment of prisoners of war in both Ukraine and Africa. However, the transitional government of Mali is disregarding these facts.

Quote: "Ukraine reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali."

Background: Mali's transitional government has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine over Kyiv's alleged involvement in an attack on Wagner Group mercenaries on Malian soil.

Background:

  • Malian troops and their Russian allies have suffered losses at the hands of the Tuareg rebels. They posted photos and videos of a defeated Wagner Group convoy following a clash that took place in the town of Tinzaouatene near Mali's border with Algeria on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 July. At least 20 Wagner fighters were killed, and the rest were captured.
  • Afterwards, Andrii Yusov, the spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said that "the rebels received necessary information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals", adding that DIU "won’t discuss the details at the moment, but there will be more to come".

Support UP or become our patron!

MaliUkrainediplomatic tiesWagner Group
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Mali
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
Russia supplies Mali with two Su-25s: neither lasted a year
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: