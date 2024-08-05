All Sections
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million

Economichna PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million

A dry port, otherwise known as a railway terminal, is being constructed in the Vinnytsia hromada of Ukraine [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The terminal will improve operative transportation and processing of cargo. US$15 million have been invested into the construction of the dry port.

Source: Andrii Ocheretnyi, Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia

Details: Ocheretnyi stated that the dry port would help connect central regions of Ukraine with the Greater Odesa ports [the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports – ed.] and with the EU countries through the Mostyska Container Terminal.

"Basically it’s a logistics hub with the corresponding infrastructure, but not in the sea but on land," Ocheretnyi explained.

He added that railway infrastructure and the first container site with a throughput of about 30,000 TEU per year would be built at the first stage. A container storage with the capacity of 2,000 TEU will also be built at this stage.

The amount of private investments into the facility surpasses US$15 million, and the construction is divided into two phases. The construction process started in the spring of 2024.

As of now a part of the railway tracks, a wagon measuring system, and storage facilities covering an area of 3,500 square metres have been finished.

The dry port will be put into operation in the third quarter of 2024.

