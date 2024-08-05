All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 5 August 2024, 23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
An air-raid warning was issued in a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 5 August due to the threat of attack drones and a high-speed target. Explosions have been heard in Kyiv.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: At 22:21 the Air Force reported a threat of attack UAVs in Sumy Oblast.

At 22:32 the military reported a threat of attack drones in Chernihiv Oblast. 

At 22:59 a high-speed target was reported in Kyiv Oblast. The military urged Kyiv residents to take shelter immediately.

At 23:07 explosions were heard in Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defence systems had been activated in Kyiv. 

At 23:46 a group of Shahed drones was reported on the border of Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts, heading for Kyiv.

