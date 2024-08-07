Over 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in Russia – UN representative

The UN has reported that over 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured in Russia. At the same time, the camps for POWs in Ukraine correspond to the norms of international law.

Source: Danielle Bell, Head of Mission for the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), on the air of the NOS Dutch TV channel

Quote: "[Ukrainian – ed.] prisoners of war are tortured from the very first interrogation. They are beaten with metal rods and sticks, stripped naked and severely electrocuted. This is horrible. This is undoubtedly the worst thing I’ve seen in 20 years of my career while visiting the POWs on behalf of the UN.

This happened to more than 95% of Ukrainian POWs. This is tantamount to a war crime."

Details: Bell also revealed that the information regarding Ukrainian prisoners being in Russian captivity was most frequently gathered during interviews after their liberation.

At the same time, the monitoring mission has direct access to Russian POWs and can directly assess the detention facility.

"The Ukrainian authorities grant us access to the camps and temporary prisons for POWs. There were certain problems there in the early days of war, but over the last year and a half we have been documenting the conditions that meet the norms of humanitarian law of war," Bell added.

Background: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine revealed that the rehabilitation of soldiers after captivity has no time limits.

