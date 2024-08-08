All Sections
Russian attack on village in Sumy Oblast leaves one person injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 8 August 2024, 16:56
The Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Russian forces attacked a village in Sumy hromada on 8 August, injuring a local resident (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Quote: "An airstrike was carried out on one of the settlements of our hromada around lunchtime."

Details: One person is reported to have been injured and is receiving the necessary treatment. The Russians also destroyed and damaged private houses and cars.

 
Background: Russian forces struck the village of Mohrytsia in the Sumy district with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on Thursday, 8 August, hitting a village school and claiming the lives of a 22-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl.

