IAEA concerned about forest fires near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 August 2024, 22:50
IAEA concerned about forest fires near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes that intense fires near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, pose a risk for its external power supply.

Source: IAEA website, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "On several occasions over the past week, the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) observed several fires at various distances from the ZNPP and nearby villages. Over the weekend, the IAEA experts observed smoke coming from an area to the north of the ZNPP near the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) inlet channel."

Details: The agency noted that the fire was underneath the remaining overhead power cables that supply power to the plant.

Quote: "As the summer heat continues, such fires along the pathways of the two remaining lines place the ZNPP at risk of loss of external power. While there was no disconnection of either line on this occasion, the situation highlighted the fragility of off-site power at the ZNPP."

