Czech and Italian defence ministers discuss support for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 1 September 2024, 11:31
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová met with her Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto and discussed support for Ukraine, among other things.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio Prague International

Details: The ministers also discussed the security situation in Africa and the Middle East, Czech-Italian defence cooperation, and the project to purchase American F-35 aircraft.

Černochová and Crozetto also discussed the outcome of the July NATO summit in Washington.

Quote from Černochová: "The summit sent a clear signal that our defence is strong. However, it is also clear that much more needs to be done. NATO also needs to adopt a new strategy toward Russia, which is already waging war against the West, conducting attacks in cyberspace and sponsoring terrorist attacks and arson in our countries. To the south, threats are growing in Africa and the Middle East."

Jana Černochová says Russia has turned Africa into a geopolitical battlefield, undermining Europe's strategic interests there.

The project to purchase fifth-generation US F-35 aircraft was also discussed. The Czech government has approved the purchase of 24 aircraft for a total of CZK 150 billion (roughly US$6.34 billion).

Jana Černochová reports that Czechia is also ready to discuss cooperation with Italian companies, in particular with Leonardo, which plays a key role in the European defence industry.

Background:

  • The day before, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that Russia's military plans are not limited to the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Jan Lipavský also said that Czechia does not impose any restrictions on Ukraine's use of its military equipment but understands the different attitudes of some allies to this issue.

Support UP or become our patron!

