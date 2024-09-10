Scholz names condition for Russia's participation in next Peace Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would like Russia to participate in the next Peace Summit, but "it will not work" if attacks on Ukraine continue.

Source: Scholz at the event organised by Vorwärts, writes Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The chancellor emphasised that, in addition to providing military support to Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian aggressor, it is also vital to investigate ways out of the war situation.

Advertisement:

Scholz said that he, like the Ukrainian leadership, wants another peace meeting with the participation of Russia.

Quote: "Of course, this will not work if the person who should be sitting there says: ‘And I continue to attack’," he said, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The official is certain that clarity, toughness, and character are required in this situation, as they always are in politics.

Advertisement:

"That's the gist of it if you want to ensure peace and security in Europe," Scholz added.

In a wide-ranging interview with ZDF, Scholz advocated in favour of Russia's involvement at the forthcoming Peace Summit, saying that "now is the moment for us to discuss how we can end the war and achieve peace sooner than currently seems possible".

It was later reported that Scholz had come under harsh criticism from Germany’s largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, for saying that it was time to begin searching for ways to stop the war.

On 9 September, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the German federal government, stated that the process of establishing peace in Ukraine is an arduous one, but it has begun, and peace should not be dictated by the Kremlin.

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, noted that an invitation for a Russian representative to attend the second Peace Summit should not be interpreted as the start of negotiations with Russia

Support UP or become our patron!