All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz names condition for Russia's participation in next Peace Summit

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:08
Scholz names condition for Russia's participation in next Peace Summit
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would like Russia to participate in the next Peace Summit, but "it will not work" if attacks on Ukraine continue.

Source: Scholz at the event organised by Vorwärts, writes Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The chancellor emphasised that, in addition to providing military support to Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian aggressor, it is also vital to investigate ways out of the war situation.

Advertisement:

Scholz said that he, like the Ukrainian leadership, wants another peace meeting with the participation of Russia.

Quote: "Of course, this will not work if the person who should be sitting there says: ‘And I continue to attack’," he said, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The official is certain that clarity, toughness, and character are required in this situation, as they always are in politics.

Advertisement:

"That's the gist of it if you want to ensure peace and security in Europe," Scholz added.

In a wide-ranging interview with ZDF, Scholz advocated in favour of Russia's involvement at the forthcoming Peace Summit, saying that "now is the moment for us to discuss how we can end the war and achieve peace sooner than currently seems possible".

It was later reported that Scholz had come under harsh criticism from Germany’s largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, for saying that it was time to begin searching for ways to stop the war.

On 9 September, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the German federal government, stated that the process of establishing peace in Ukraine is an arduous one, but it has begun, and peace should not be dictated by the Kremlin.

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, noted that an invitation for a Russian representative to attend the second Peace Summit should not be interpreted as the start of negotiations with Russia

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzPutin
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Scholz
Scholz supports inviting Russia to second Peace Summit
Everything possible should be done to prosecute the guilty – Scholz on Nord Stream pipelines explosions
Zelenskyy and Scholz meet after Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: