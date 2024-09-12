Power supply situation in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, critical – mayor

The energy infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast has been severely damaged in the latest Russian attack.

Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin on Facebook

Details: Semenikhin said the power supply situation in Konotop is critical. The energy infrastructure has suffered extensive damage.

Advertisement:

"At the moment, power engineers are doing their utmost to supply electricity to hospitals and water utilities. No one can predict when the electricity supply will be restored to the homes of the residents, even on an hourly basis," said Semenikhin.

Background:

The Russian strike on Konotop's energy and civilian infrastructure facilities has left 14 people injured.

Russian forces used Shahed UAVs for the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!