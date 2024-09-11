All Sections
Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:04
Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv
Matisyahu Samborskyi and family. Photo: Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman on Facebook

A memorial service will be held in Kyiv on Thursday, 12 September, for Matisyahu Samborskyi, the adopted son of Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, who was killed on the battlefield.

Source: Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman on Facebook

Quote: "A memorial service for my son Matisyahu (Anton), who was killed while defending Ukraine on the battlefield, will be held tomorrow at the Central Synagogue."

Details: On 29 August, Rabbi Azman posted on Facebook saying that his son went missing during a combat clash on 24 July. He said he later received a notification of his death.

The Azman family adopted Matisyahu in 2002, when he was 11. Anton Samborskyi was an orphan, and the Azman family gave him the Hebrew name Matisyahu (Motia) in honour of the heroic leader of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire more than 2,200 years ago, which is celebrated during Hanukkah, Azman explained.

Matisyahu is survived by his wife and young daughter born in May 2024.

He was drafted just a week after his daughter’s birth.

