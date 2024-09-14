All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's foreign minister believes EU should be ready to regard Ukraine as member state

Yurii PanchenkoSaturday, 14 September 2024, 22:11
Ukraine's foreign minister believes EU should be ready to regard Ukraine as member state
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The European Union needs to change its vision of Ukraine and prepare to perceive it as a member state.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, at the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sybiha: "We are a country of the European Union – this is the logic that should be followed [by European institutions – ed.] today."

Advertisement:

Details: An example of this logic is the preparation of the EU budget for the next seven-year period, which will take effect from 2027.

Quote: "The next seven-year EU budget must reflect the logic of enlargement and Ukraine's membership."

However, this logic also imposes additional obligations on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine must support all the EU's statements and be 100 percent in line with the EU's position."

Sybiha hopes that Poland's presidency in the first half of next year will help change the EU's vision of Ukraine.

Quote: "We also hope that Poland will support the parallel opening of clusters – not step by step, but parallel – and we need the support of our allies in the EU on this." [Ukraine's EU membership negotiations are being conducted in line with the 33 chapters of the acquis. The chapters are grouped into six clusters. Ukraine is insisting that all these clusters be considered simultaneously rather than consecutively – ed.]

Background: 

  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine’s goal is to be ready for EU accession no later than the end of 2025.
  • Shmyhal said in March that Ukraine could join the EU after winning the war and would complete its "homework" in two years. 

Support UP or become our patron!

European integration
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
European integration
Meetings between Ukraine and EU started as part of legislation screening process
EU and Ukraine officially start membership negotiations
European Commission promises Ukraine and Moldova opportunity-filled path to the EU – video
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: