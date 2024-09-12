All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player reaches quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Tunisia

Ruslan TravkinThursday, 12 September 2024, 05:00
Yuliia Starodubtseva. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Yuliia Starodubtseva (130) has defeated France's Diane Parry (55) in the second round of the WTA 250 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 2 hours and 9 minutes, ending with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Starodubtseva served one ace, made no double faults and converted 3 out of 6 breakpoints. 

This victory marks the highest-ranked opponent Yuliia has defeated in her career.

Background

  • Starodubtseva will face Sonay Kartal from the UK in the quarterfinals.
  • The Ukrainian beat Dutch player Suzan Lamens in the first round.

