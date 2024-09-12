Ukrainian tennis player reaches quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Tunisia

Ukrainian tennis player Yuliia Starodubtseva (130) has defeated France's Diane Parry (55) in the second round of the WTA 250 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 2 hours and 9 minutes, ending with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Starodubtseva served one ace, made no double faults and converted 3 out of 6 breakpoints.

Advertisement:

This victory marks the highest-ranked opponent Yuliia has defeated in her career.

Background:

Starodubtseva will face Sonay Kartal from the UK in the quarterfinals.

The Ukrainian beat Dutch player Suzan Lamens in the first round.

Support UP or become our patron!