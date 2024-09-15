Polish prime minister moved by Ukraine's offer to send its emergency response teams to Poland

The aftermath of the floods in Poland. Photo: TVP World

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukraine has offered to send 100 of its emergency response personnel to Poland to help with the aftermath of severe floods there.

Source: Donald Tusk on X

Details: Tusk said that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had conveyed his solidarity with Poland and said Ukraine was prepared to send 100 of its emergency response personnel, alongside special equipment, to help address the aftermath of extensive floods in Poland.

"This is very moving," Tusk said.

Background:

Ukraine has offered to send the State Emergency Service personnel to help with the aftermath of severe weather events in six European countries: Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Czechia.

On 15 September, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he will likely declare a state of emergency due to extensive floods in Poland.

Several European countries suffered from serious flooding on the weekend of 14-15 September. The Polish city of Gdansk was severely flooded after a dam burst.

