UK intelligence shows how Ukrainian forces destroy bridges in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 14 September 2024, 14:59
UK Defence Intelligence has revealed satellite images showing how the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy bridges across the Seym River in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence said that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian military logistics in the region. 

Quote: "Ukraine continue to hamper Russian logistics in the Kursk region in a series of strikes which destroyed road and pontoon bridges over the Seym river," the statement reads.

Background:

  • Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur expressed the opinion that Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast could give it better negotiating leverage with Russia.
  • In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during its operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

