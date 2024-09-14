UK intelligence shows how Ukrainian forces destroy bridges in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

UK Defence Intelligence has revealed satellite images showing how the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy bridges across the Seym River in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence said that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian military logistics in the region.

Quote: "Ukraine continue to hamper Russian logistics in the Kursk region in a series of strikes which destroyed road and pontoon bridges over the Seym river," the statement reads.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 September 2024.



Ukraine continue to hamper Russian logistics in the Kursk region in a series of strikes which destroyed road and pontoon bridges over the Seym river.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/C8VgcAHmXQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2024

Background:

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur expressed the opinion that Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast could give it better negotiating leverage with Russia.

In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during its operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

