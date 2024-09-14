UK intelligence shows how Ukrainian forces destroy bridges in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
UK Defence Intelligence has revealed satellite images showing how the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy bridges across the Seym River in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 September, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The intelligence said that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian military logistics in the region.
Quote: "Ukraine continue to hamper Russian logistics in the Kursk region in a series of strikes which destroyed road and pontoon bridges over the Seym river," the statement reads.
Background:
- Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur expressed the opinion that Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast could give it better negotiating leverage with Russia.
- In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during its operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
