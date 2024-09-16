All Sections
Dutch defence minister does not think war in Ukraine will end in 2025

Oleh PavliukMonday, 16 September 2024, 22:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, thinks that the war in Ukraine will not end in 2024 or 2025 and called for a vision of long-term support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing minister's words in an interview with LRT

Details: When asked about the possible timing of the end of the war, Brekelmans said that he does not think the war will end this year, and he does not think it will end next year. He also stressed that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is very difficult.

"This means that we have to do more, but we also shouldn't raise our expectations too high, because sometimes people think that the Russian invasion was originally a sprint that turned into a marathon, but it's actually a 42-kilometre sprint," he said.

The Dutch defence minister believes that this means continued support for Ukraine while taking a long-term perspective, so that the people of Europe are ready to support Ukraine for a longer period of time and do not have wrong expectations.

Brekelmans also believes that Russia is "certainly powerful" and capable of waging a high-intensity war "for a very long time".

"Russia is playing with numbers, and it is very difficult for Ukraine to defend itself against it, so we have to take the Russian threat very seriously, both on the battlefield and, of course, keeping in mind that it is a nuclear power," the minister said.

Background:

  • A July poll showed that the majority of Europeans support an increase in military aid to Ukraine.
  • At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States and European countries are pushing Kyiv to formulate a credible plan for its achievements in the next year of war with Russia.

