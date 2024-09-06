Netherlands reports on Russian hacking operations against Western aid to Ukraine

The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service has issued a warning about Russian cyber operations by its Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) unit 29155.

Source: a statement by the Dutch Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service noted that hackers from this Russian military intelligence service are focused, among other things, on obtaining information about Western aid to Ukraine and undermining it. Their operations are mainly aimed at Western governments and critical infrastructure.

"Together with our partners, we decided to expose the methods of this notorious Russian cyber unit. This way, everyone can see how they operate. This way, everyone can arm themselves against these far-reaching attacks and espionage. Not only governments but also manufacturers and suppliers of military equipment for Ukraine," said Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Rear Admiral Peter Reesink, Director of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service, noted that the Netherlands had not yet fallen victim to this Russian unit's cyber operations against vital infrastructure.

"But it is a threat that we must increasingly take into account", Reesink concludes.

"This actor has just launched cyber operations. They are targeting the logistics sector in countries that are providing assistance to Ukraine or play a role in it. And the Netherlands is an important transit country," he added.

Background:

As a result of a joint international operation, the Estonian Security Police found that a military unit under the Russian GRU command had been conducting cyberattacks against Ukraine, as well as NATO and EU countries, including Estonia, since 2020.

Last December, Estonia and nine other countries launched the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cyber support for Ukraine in the civilian sphere.

The Tallinn Mechanism operates in parallel with the IT Coalition, which addresses Ukraine's cyber issues in the military sphere.

