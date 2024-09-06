All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Netherlands reports on Russian hacking operations against Western aid to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 6 September 2024, 08:17
Netherlands reports on Russian hacking operations against Western aid to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service has issued a warning about Russian cyber operations by its Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) unit 29155.

Source: a statement by the Dutch Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service noted that hackers from this Russian military intelligence service are focused, among other things, on obtaining information about Western aid to Ukraine and undermining it. Their operations are mainly aimed at Western governments and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

"Together with our partners, we decided to expose the methods of this notorious Russian cyber unit. This way, everyone can see how they operate. This way, everyone can arm themselves against these far-reaching attacks and espionage. Not only governments but also manufacturers and suppliers of military equipment for Ukraine," said Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Rear Admiral Peter Reesink, Director of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service, noted that the Netherlands had not yet fallen victim to this Russian unit's cyber operations against vital infrastructure.

"But it is a threat that we must increasingly take into account", Reesink concludes.

Advertisement:

"This actor has just launched cyber operations. They are targeting the logistics sector in countries that are providing assistance to Ukraine or play a role in it. And the Netherlands is an important transit country," he added.

Background:

  • As a result of a joint international operation, the Estonian Security Police found that a military unit under the Russian GRU command had been conducting cyberattacks against Ukraine, as well as NATO and EU countries, including Estonia, since 2020.
  • Last December, Estonia and nine other countries launched the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cyber support for Ukraine in the civilian sphere.
  • The Tallinn Mechanism operates in parallel with the IT Coalition, which addresses Ukraine's cyber issues in the military sphere.

Support UP or become our patron!

Netherlandsaid for UkraineRussiahackers
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Netherlands
Ukraine gives Netherlands information on Western components in Russian missiles
Dutch PM visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and announces aid package worth over €200 million – photos
Netherlands to hand over 28 Viking tracked vehicles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: