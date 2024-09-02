All Sections
Ukrainian military complete mopping up Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 2 September 2024, 00:54
The line of contact in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

DeepState analysts reported on the night of 1-2 September that the Ukrainian military had completed the mop-up operation of the Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The defence forces have completed the mop-up of the Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line."

Details: At the same time, military analysts said that the Russians had occupied the village of Dolynivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near the settlements of Makiivka and Toretsk.

