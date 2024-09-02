Ukrainian military complete mopping up Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Monday, 2 September 2024, 00:54
DeepState analysts reported on the night of 1-2 September that the Ukrainian military had completed the mop-up operation of the Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Quote: "The defence forces have completed the mop-up of the Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line."
Details: At the same time, military analysts said that the Russians had occupied the village of Dolynivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near the settlements of Makiivka and Toretsk.
