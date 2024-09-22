All Sections
Sarmat missile explodes during test in Russia – OSINT, photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 September 2024, 13:34
Site of the explosion. Photo: MeNMyRC

A Sarmat ICBM missile exploded during a test in Plesetsk, Russia, the OSINT project MeNMyRC has reported, publishing satellite images (ICBM stands for intercontinental ballistic missile – ed.)

Source: Russian news agency Agenstvo.Novosti; MeNMyRC, citing analyst MT Anderson

Details: MeNMyRC draws its conclusions based on satellite images showing a large crater in Plesetsk, as well as data on flights of US reconnaissance aircraft.

The huge crater reportedly indicates that a missile exploded in its silo destroying the test site. The fire in the area of the test site was detected by NOAA-20 and SUOMI NPP satellites, the expert said.

 
Photo: MeNMyRC

An American Boeing RC-135S Cobra Ball reconnaissance aircraft took off from a US base in Alaska to observe the Sarmat tests, MeNMyRC said, citing FlightRadar24 data. However, it did not record the launch, the report says.

The expert believes that the explosion possibly occurred not directly during the launch, but, for example, during the process of loading the fuel.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Western media reported five Sarmat test launches, four of which failed.
  • According to CNBC, Sarmat's longest test flight lasted just over two minutes: the missile flew just over 35 kilometres before losing control and crashing.
  • The only successful launch of the missile reportedly took place on 20 April 2022.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the Sarmat to be put on combat duty in 2022, which was not done until September 2023.

