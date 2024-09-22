All Sections
Six Russian aircraft spotted over Baltic Sea in two days

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 22 September 2024, 10:03
Six Russian aircraft spotted over Baltic Sea in two days
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Six Russian aircraft were identified over the Baltic Sea region on 20 and 21 September.

Source: Latvia's Air Force on the evening of Saturday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Baltic states news website Delfi

Details: The Russian planes did not provide flight plans and did not switch on their transmitters.

NATO Eurofighter jets stationed in Latvia were scrambled to respond, warning and escorting the violators.

The Latvian Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday that at 09:00, an unidentified aircraft was spotted near the Latvian state border with Belarus, approaching the border and crossing it in the Krāslava region. NATO patrol fighter jets were scrambled from the Lielvārda base to investigate the area, but they did not detect any suspicious objects in Latvian airspace.

Subsequently, the military confirmed that the unidentified object detected in the sky of the province of Latgale, which prompted the scramble of NATO fighter jets, was identified as a flock of birds.

Latvia's Ministry of Defence emphasises that the National Armed Forces, in collaboration with NATO allies, are actively monitoring the situation along the eastern border. Following the incident on 7 September, airspace surveillance has been significantly enhanced.

Background: On 7 September, a Russian Shahed loitering munition crashed in Gaigalava parish, located in Latvia's Rēzekne region. The National Armed Forces tracked the drone's approach but chose not to intercept it or engage NATO aircraft, a decision that drew public criticism.

Support UP or become our patron!

Baltic StatesRussia
