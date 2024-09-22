Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Since October 2022, Russia has launched over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, posing a substantial threat to the system's stability.

Source: Mykola Kolisnyk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Since October 2022, the enemy has inflicted more than a thousand attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. Of course, this affects the stability of the power system. Despite the fact that today the largest repair campaign continues. In fact, we are focused on restoring the work of those energy facilities where repairs are possible," Kolisnyk said.

Advertisement:

He commented on rumours of Russia's plans to attack Ukraine's nuclear energy infrastructure, stating that pertinent information had been conveyed to IAEA representatives.

Background:

Ukraine ordered more transformers than Poland's whole consumption capacity.

To safeguard the station's safety, the IAEA requests that Russian military and other personnel leave immediately from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and return it to Ukrainian administration.

