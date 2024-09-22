Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos

Ukraine has handed over industrial dehumidifiers to Czechia, which has suffered from large-scale floods.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: He said that diplomats from the Czech Consulate General in Lviv are transporting the cargo.

"Our diplomats from the Consulate General in Lviv are currently transporting a shipment of dryers provided by Ukraine to Czechia. Ukraine is at war, yet it does not forget its friends in need. We appreciate it. Thank you!" Lipavský wrote.

Ukraine's ambassador to Czechia, Vasyl Zvarych, specified in a comment to European Pravda that 40 dehumidifiers were being provided.

"We handed over 40 industrial dehumidifiers at the request of the Czech government to overcome the consequences of the floods," Zvarych said.

Background:

Last Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to offer the help of Ukrainian rescue workers to the European countries affected by floods.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the provision of access to €10 billion from the Cohesion Fund for Central and Eastern European countries affected by floods in recent days.

