Ukraine offers help to European countries affected by floods – Zelenskyy

The aftermath of the floods in Poland. Photo: Remiza.pl

On the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has offered the help of Ukrainian rescue workers to the European countries affected by floods.

Source: evening address of Zelenskyy

Quote: "There was also a report by Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the President’s Office for Regional Policy, on the situation in Odesa Oblast due to severe weather. Heavy rains these days, flooding in Odesa Oblast. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, regional and local authorities are all involved.

Unfortunately, there are also critical situations in our neighbouring countries due to these extreme rains.

On my instructions, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha offered assistance from the SES [State Emergency Service – ed.] of Ukraine to the affected countries in our part of Europe."

Updated: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine has offered to send the State Emergency Service personnel to help with the aftermath of severe weather events in Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Czechia.

Background:

Earlier on 15 September, Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia, reported that Ukraine had offered Czechia help with the consequences of destructive floods.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without electricity, and rising water has begun to destroy houses due to a catastrophic flood and wind in Czechia.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) announced that, as a result of floods in Poland and Czechia, railway operators in both countries have temporarily suspended several routes.

In the small Polish town of Stronie Śląskie, located in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, floods caused damage to a dam on the Morávka River, leading to widespread flooding that has left much of the town submerged.

In Romania, the flood claimed the lives of four people. In Austria, the entire federal state of Lower Austria has been declared a disaster area, and a firefighter died during flood relief efforts in the region.

