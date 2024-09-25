All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine and Vietnam agree to expand trade in various sectors

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 13:08
Ukraine and Vietnam agree to expand trade in various sectors
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and his Vietnamese counterpart Tô Lâm (left). Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Vietnamese counterpart Tô Lâm have discussed the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of trade, particularly in the agricultural industry.

Source: a statement from the Ukrainian President's Office

Details: During the meeting between the presidents, Tô Lâm noted that trade with Ukraine had decreased in 2022 but began to grow gradually again last year. He proposed that both nations should work together to enhance trade across various sectors.

Advertisement:

"If the [Vietnamese] President wants to and gives the appropriate impetus, I think it would be good for our teams, the ministries, to work together and see what can be done to expand trade between our states," Zelenskyy stressed.

He expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for providing US$500,000 through international humanitarian organisations and for its willingness to contribute to Ukraine's recovery after the war.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine exported almost 692,000 tonnes of sugar in the 2023-2024 marketing season, which ended on 31 August. That is about 60% more than last year, when Ukraine imposed a temporary ban on sugar exports.

​​​​​​​​Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Ukraine
German foreign minister outlines key points for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Russians press along entire front line, over 150 combat clashes in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's surrender not fastest way to end war – Borrell
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: