Ukraine and Vietnam agree to expand trade in various sectors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Vietnamese counterpart Tô Lâm have discussed the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of trade, particularly in the agricultural industry.

Source: a statement from the Ukrainian President's Office

Details: During the meeting between the presidents, Tô Lâm noted that trade with Ukraine had decreased in 2022 but began to grow gradually again last year. He proposed that both nations should work together to enhance trade across various sectors.

"If the [Vietnamese] President wants to and gives the appropriate impetus, I think it would be good for our teams, the ministries, to work together and see what can be done to expand trade between our states," Zelenskyy stressed.

He expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for providing US$500,000 through international humanitarian organisations and for its willingness to contribute to Ukraine's recovery after the war.

Background:

