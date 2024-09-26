All Sections
Men more frequently seek reparations for sexual violence during wartime, government commissioner says

Alyona PavliykThursday, 26 September 2024, 11:33
Men more frequently seek reparations for sexual violence during wartime. Photo: serezniy/Depositphotos

More men than women have applied for support through the interim reparations project for war-related sexual violence.

Source: Kateryna Levchenko, Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, at a press conference at Media Center Ukraine

Quote: "So far, more men than women have applied to the interim reparations project, and compensation has been paid to more men than women. This challenges the perception that such violence exclusively affects women," said Kateryna Levchenko.

Levchenko did not specify the exact number of male victims who have applied for compensation. However, a total of 409 claims for compensation have been submitted so far, with approximately 250 of them having already received assistance.

The commissioner also believes that, following the crimes committed, Russia should be placed on a blacklist of countries as part of the UN Secretary-General's procedure for reporting on combating sexual violence in conflict.

Quote: "There is a blacklist of countries that cannot use their contingents for peacekeeping operations anywhere in the world. Today, Russia is part of these 'peacekeeping processes'—I say this with great irony.

Advocacy is therefore needed, and an understanding of how we can work with both international partners and on a bilateral level. Ukrainian society also needs to be aware that this needs to be done and to support such efforts," noted Levchenko.

Background:

  • In June 2024, the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) adopted draft law no. 10132 in its first reading, which aims to support and restore the rights of those affected by sexual violence as a result of Russian armed aggression.
  • The draft defines the legal status of such individuals and establishes a procedure for providing urgent reparations to victims and their families.

warreparations
war
